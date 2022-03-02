AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.54. Approximately 99,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 793,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AgriFORCE Growing Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is an agriculture-focused technology company. It intends to operate in the plant based pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and other high value crop markets using its unique proprietary facility design and hydroponics-based automated growing system. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.

