AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect AgroFresh Solutions to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AgroFresh Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $107.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.