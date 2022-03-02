Aion Hits Market Cap of $43.01 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0858 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and approximately $10.12 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,653.22 or 1.00020142 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00069339 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.40 or 0.00230047 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011785 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00138641 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00278614 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003415 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00027605 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

