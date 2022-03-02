Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Air T from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.92 million, a P/E ratio of 82.17 and a beta of 1.43. Air T has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.64.

In other Air T news, CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $27,192.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 5,165 shares of company stock valued at $130,299 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 1,771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

