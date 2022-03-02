Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 17513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 149.5% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

