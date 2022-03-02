Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 17513 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.59.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATSG)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
