Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Trading Down 1.7%

Airtel Africa Plc (LON:AAF – Get Rating) was down 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 139.94 ($1.88) and last traded at GBX 142.10 ($1.91). Approximately 4,035,209 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,150,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144.50 ($1.94).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.55) price objective on shares of Airtel Africa in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Airtel Africa from GBX 175 ($2.35) to GBX 195 ($2.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.56, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 143.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.09.

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

