Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Algoma Central in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.72. Cormark also issued estimates for Algoma Central’s FY2024 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Shares of ALC opened at C$17.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$656.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.21. Algoma Central has a 52-week low of C$15.08 and a 52-week high of C$18.93.

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages eight double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

