Algorand Market Cap Hits $5.44 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $5.44 billion and approximately $349.87 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00001870 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Algorand has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $83.72 or 0.00190564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001011 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00025457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.38 or 0.00351398 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00054650 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008090 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,059,563,473 coins and its circulating supply is 6,622,251,558 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

