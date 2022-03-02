Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.94. 772,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,369,348. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $287.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

