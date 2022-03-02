Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Poehling Capital Management LLC

Poehling Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,763 shares during the quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 38,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.16. 455,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,369,348. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day moving average is $142.35. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

