Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.55.

BABA stock opened at $107.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $100.02 and a 52-week high of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $290.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

