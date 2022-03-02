Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 75,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,749. Allakos has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.
Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)
Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.
