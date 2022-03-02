Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 75,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,749. Allakos has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 383.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Earnings History for Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK)

