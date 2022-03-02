Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 75,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,749. Allakos has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41. The company has a market cap of $304.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Allakos from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. William Blair lowered Allakos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Allakos from $230.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allakos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 383.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 62.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

