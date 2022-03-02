Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Allbirds in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BIRD. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Allbirds from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Allbirds from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BIRD opened at $7.61 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.69.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.28 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Allbirds in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

