Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $744.69 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) to post sales of $744.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $759.77 million. Allegheny Technologies posted sales of $692.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year sales of $3.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,678. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -78.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,043,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,906,000 after purchasing an additional 76,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 152.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 33,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 20,460 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,660,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,574,000 after purchasing an additional 718,340 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

