AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE AWF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. 3,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,032. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $12.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 2,577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 22.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

