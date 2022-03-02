Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 201,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,068,147 shares.The stock last traded at $58.24 and had previously closed at $57.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.32.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the second quarter worth $496,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,829,000 after purchasing an additional 490,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.