Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMOT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

