Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ AMOT opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.39 million, a PE ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.
About Allied Motion Technologies (Get Rating)
Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.
