Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Receives $41.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.13.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth $106,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 78.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,725 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 15.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 136,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 13.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 68,084 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALSN opened at $39.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.92. Allison Transmission has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 62.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.45%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

