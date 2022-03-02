Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Up 9%

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) shot up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $105.87 and last traded at $105.87. 9,801 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 340,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.25. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,755,000 after acquiring an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,221,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,157,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.