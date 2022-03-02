Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY) Short Interest Up 233.3% in February

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the January 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alps Alpine stock opened at $19.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.20. Alps Alpine has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APELY. CLSA lowered shares of Alps Alpine from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and devices. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment involves in the development, manufacturing and sale of electronic components such as sensors, switches, encoders, potentiometers, connectors, communication modules, current sensors, actuators, printers and energy harvester.

