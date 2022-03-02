AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.

TSE:ALA opened at C$28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.01. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AltaGas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.75.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

