AltaGas (ALA) to Release Earnings on Friday

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 4th. Analysts expect AltaGas to post earnings of C$0.41 per share for the quarter.
TSE:ALA opened at C$28.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a PE ratio of 18.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$27.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.01. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.02%.
AltaGas Company Profile (Get Rating)
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
