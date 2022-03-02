Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.17 million. Amarin had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. Amarin’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

AMRN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,269. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21.

In related news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $32,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 78,236 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

About Amarin

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

