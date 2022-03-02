Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $95.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.60. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $82.59 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total transaction of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,716 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $908,678.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 28.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 13.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 24.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,741,000 after buying an additional 62,409 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,462,000 after buying an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

