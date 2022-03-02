Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

Shares of AMBA traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.54. 18,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -131.48 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $227.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,739,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $711,195,000 after acquiring an additional 179,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

