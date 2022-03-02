Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 180.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,171,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,897,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.06% of Ambev worth $25,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after purchasing an additional 730,274 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 9.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,843,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 138.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 146,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABEV. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.46.

Ambev stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Ambev Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.