AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.15) earnings per share.

NYSE:AMC traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 812,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,183,872. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.94. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total transaction of $9,646,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $826,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 900,378 shares of company stock worth $23,223,973. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 34.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326,035 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 909,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after acquiring an additional 220,002 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 800,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 76,245 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 187,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 435,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after acquiring an additional 127,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

