Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Receives $13.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.18.

AMCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.33 and a 12-month high of $12.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,044,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 31,432 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 6.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 630,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,222 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 36.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 28,978 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 355,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $11,403,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

