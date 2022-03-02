Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $74.64 Average PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of AMRC stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $64.39. 9,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,251. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 674.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,352,000 after purchasing an additional 58,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,399,000 after purchasing an additional 75,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 18.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

