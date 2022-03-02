American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the apparel retailer on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend payment by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 26.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,186,416. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.22 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEO. Cowen increased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

About American Eagle Outfitters (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.