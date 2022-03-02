American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Increased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,264 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,617,545,000 after buying an additional 254,252 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Express by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,973,495 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,670,860,000 after buying an additional 56,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,778,287 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,632,912,000 after buying an additional 220,328 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,852,583 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $812,953,000 after buying an additional 81,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

NYSE AXP traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,908,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.00. American Express has a 1-year low of $135.13 and a 1-year high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is 17.22%.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

