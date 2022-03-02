American International Group Inc. Has $8.89 Million Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.20% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 138.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have commented on AEO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEO opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.39.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

