American International Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,443,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,441,000 after buying an additional 16,194 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,147,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,843,000 after buying an additional 160,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,259,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In related news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

