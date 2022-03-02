American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $9,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSA. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 35.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 59.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded MSA Safety from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $136.89 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $129.46 and a 1-year high of $172.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.26 and a beta of 0.95.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.38. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 1.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is presently 374.48%.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

