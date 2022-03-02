American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,015 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of TEGNA worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,832,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,469,000 after buying an additional 215,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,450,000 after buying an additional 583,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 65.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,902,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,953,000 after buying an additional 1,542,558 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 4.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,078,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after purchasing an additional 128,711 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after purchasing an additional 34,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGNA opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.01. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $774.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 18.76%. TEGNA’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

