American International Group Inc. Sells 4,770 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

American International Group Inc. lowered its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.17% of National Instruments worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NATI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 111.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 831,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 19.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 447,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Instruments by 200.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after buying an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $12,459,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $106,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen Marie Rapp sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $85,247.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,171 shares of company stock worth $249,555 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NATI stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. National Instruments Co. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $46.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.70%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NATI shares. Susquehanna upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

National Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

