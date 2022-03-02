American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,181 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AMETEK by 154.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 93.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $127.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.63. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.41 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

