American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 21,024 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $195.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in American National Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,284,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,645,315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864,905 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,822,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,109,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in American National Group by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 111,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,688,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Group

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

