American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg Sells 21,024 Shares of Stock

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT – Get Rating) Director Frances A. Moody-Dahlberg sold 21,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $3,976,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ ANAT opened at $189.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.61. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $195.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.
About American National Group
American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.
