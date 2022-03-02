American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.390-$4.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.73. 4,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 34.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,348,000 after purchasing an additional 55,396 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 52,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in American Water Works by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in American Water Works by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 13,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

