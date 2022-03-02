Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.69 on Wednesday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.24 million and a PE ratio of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.58.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

In other Amerigo Resources news, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 269,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,986.56. Also, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 395,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.63, for a total value of C$644,828.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,926,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$24,329,543. Insiders sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822 over the last quarter.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.