Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,112,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,653 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMPE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 357.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 482,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 377,287 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $122,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,449 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.51. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.15.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

