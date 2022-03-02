Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Maxim Group from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMYT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amryt Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.20.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.60. Amryt Pharma has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

