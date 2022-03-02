Analysts Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) to report $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.46. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $6.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $116.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

