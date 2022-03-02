Analysts Anticipate National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.43. National Vision posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Vision presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.11.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,890. National Vision has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78.

National Vision announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after buying an additional 1,087,551 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,848,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,701,000 after buying an additional 492,772 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 0.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,676,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,957,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,555,000 after purchasing an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC boosted its holdings in National Vision by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330,790 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

