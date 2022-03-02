Analysts Expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.66. Fortive reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total transaction of $82,839.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,828 shares of company stock worth $314,240. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortive by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 70,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $300,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,116,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,206,000 after acquiring an additional 178,359 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,775. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

