Analysts Expect Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to Post $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Freeport-McMoRan reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will report full year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Freeport-McMoRan.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $48.02. 647,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,989,036. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

