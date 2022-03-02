Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.69. G-III Apparel Group reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.37. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $203,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

