Analysts Expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) to announce $47.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.40 million and the highest is $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $203.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $214.70 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $216.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 31,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,579. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $463.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.95. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,345,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MidWestOne Financial Group (Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.