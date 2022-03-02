Analysts Expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $340.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) will announce $340.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $336.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $341.60 million. Premier posted sales of $469.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 384,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Premier by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PINC stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. 409,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.67. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

