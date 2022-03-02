Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.47. ResMed reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.29. The stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,478. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.68. ResMed has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total value of $1,450,132.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.52, for a total transaction of $2,052,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,798,238. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after acquiring an additional 360,161 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $79,300,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at $76,787,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $73,636,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,699,351,000 after buying an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

