Analysts Offer Predictions for Moderna, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Moderna in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.69. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $348.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moderna’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $24.97 EPS.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share.
Shares of MRNA opened at $149.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.
In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $3,012,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,513 shares of company stock worth $68,102,771 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 263.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $2,137,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at $159,563,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 37.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.11% of the company’s stock.
About Moderna (Get Rating)
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
